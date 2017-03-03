Resources
PREVIOUS|

How to use APN settings for Canadian carriers

Mar 3, 2017

12:23 PM EDT

19 comments

Canadian APN settings

Having difficulty getting a device to recognize your wireless network? Never fear, the answer could be as simple as creating a new ‘Access Point Name’ or APN in your settings — a process that takes mere moments from your day.

But what is this hurdle and why does it exist? MobileSyrup has put together a comprehensive guide to APNs and the settings data you’ll need for all the major Canadian carriers.

What are APN settings?

APNs are often described as a gateway that connects a mobile network with the internet.

If that leaves you scratching your head, it may be more easily envisaged as a set of data that allows your smartphone to identify your mobile carrier, giving you a connection to the internet.

Why would you need to use them?

Generally, your SIM card and device should be able to speak with each other and do the connection work for you, but sometimes that’s not the case.

When the network, SIM and device don’t work together to automatically establish the connection, you can force the situation by giving the device the exact information it needs to connect to the internet.

How to edit APNs on iOS and Android

In Android, you can navigate to Access Point Names through settings > Wireless & networks > More > Cellular networks. Once you’re in, you just need to click the plus sign button in the top right-hand corner and begin entering the settings for your carrier (included below).

Once you’re finished, click the three dot button at the top right, hit save and then return to the previous page, where you can select the APN you’ve created. To take effect, the phone may require a restart.

In iOS, you can navigate to Access Point Names through settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Network. Once there, enter the settings for your carrier (listed below) and once you’re done, save them by going back to the previous menu. As with Android, the device may require a restart.

Note, however, that Canadian carriers that are official Apple partners disable the APN settings menu on iPhones (this is dictated by the SIM card due to the fact that it dictates which carrier file is installed, if any). On a jailbroken device you can lift that restriction by deleting the relevant carrier.plist.

APN settings by carrier

*Note: These settings are based mainly on information provided by the carriers. In the interest of concise entries, we have omitted the categories that are unnecessary to fill-in. Don’t worry if your settings look a bit sparse, many fields just aren’t needed to establish a connection.

Bell

APN: pda.bell.ca

Proxy address: web.wireless.bell.ca

Proxy port: 80

MMSC: http://mms.bell.ca/mms/wapenc

MMS proxy address: web.wireless.bell.ca

MMS proxy port: 80

MMS protocol: WAP 2.0

MCC : 302

MNC : 610

Rogers

APN: ltemobile.apn

MMSC: http://mms.gprs.rogers.com

MMS proxy: 10.128.1.69

MMS port: 80

MCC: 302

MNC: 720

Telus

APN: sp.telus.com

MMSC: http://aliasredirect.net/proxy/mmsc

MMS Proxy: 74.49.0.18

MMS Port: 80

MMS Protocol: WAP 2.0

MCC: 302

MNC: 220

Virgin Mobile

APN: pda.bell.ca

Proxy: web.wireless.bell.ca

Port: 80

MMSC: http://mms.bell.ca/mms/wapenc

MMS proxy: web.wireless.bell.ca

MMS port: 80

MMS protocol: WAP 2.0

MCC : 302

MNC : 610

Fido

APN: ltemobile.apn

MMSC: http://mms.fido.ca

MMS Proxy: 204.151.11.13

MMS Port: 80

MCC: 302

MNC: 370

Koodo

APN: sp.koodo.com

Proxy server: 74.49.0.18

Port: 80

MMSC: http://aliasredirect.net/proxy/koodo/mmsc

Proxy server: 74.49.0.18

Port: 80

MCC: 302

MNC: 220

Freedom Mobile

Data 

APN: internet.freedommobile.ca

MMS

APN: mms.freedommobile.ca

MMSC: http://mms.freedommobile.ca

MMS Proxy: 74.115.197.70

MMS Port: 8080

MCC: 302

MNC: 490

Videotron

iOS  data

APN: media.videotron

iOS MMS

APN: media.videotron

MMSC: http://media.videotron.com

Max MMS size: 1048576

MMS UA Prof URL: http://www.apple.com/mms/uaprof.rdf

Android

APN for a 4G SIM card and device: media.videotron

APN for an LTE SIM card and device:
media.ng

MMSC: http://media.videotron.com

MCC : 302

MNC : 500

APN Type: default,mms,supl

SaskTel

APN: pda.stm.sk.ca

MMSC: http://mms.sasktel.com

MMS Proxy: mig.sasktel.com

MMS Proxy Port: 80

MTS

iOS data

APN: sp.mts

iOS MMS

APN: sp.mts

MMSC: http://mmsc2.mts.net/

MMS Proxy: wapgw1.mts.net

MMS Max Message Size: 512000

Android

APN: sp.mts

MMSC: http://mmsc2.mts.net/

MMS Proxy: wapgw1.mts.net

MMS Port: 9401

MCC: 302

MNC: 660

Eastlink

Android data

APN: wisp.mobi.eastlink.ca

MCC: 302

MNC: 270

APN Type: default (most Android devices), Internet (some devices Eg Samsung GS3)

Android MMS

Name: Eastlink MMS

APN: mms.mobi.eastlink.ca

MMSC: http://mmss.mobi.eastlink.ca

MMS Proxy: 10.232.12.49

MMS port: 8080

MCC: 302

MNC: 270

MMSC port: 8080 (For Windows Devices)

WAP gateway (URL) field: 10.232.12.49 (For Windows Devices)

WAP gateway port field: 8080 (For Windows Devices)

APN Type: mms

iOS data 

APN: wisp.mobi.eastlink.ca

iOS MMS

APN: mms.mobi.eastlink.ca

MMSC: http://mmss.mobi.eastlink.ca

MMS Proxy: 10.232.12.49:8080

MMS Max Message Size: 1048576

MMS UA Prof URL: http://www.apple.com/mms/uaprof.rdf

Public Mobile

Android

Name: Public Mobile

APN: sp.mb.com

MMSC: http://aliasredirect.net/proxy/mb/mmsc

MMSC proxy: 74.49.0.18

MMS port: 80

MCC: 302

MNC: 220

iOS data

APN: sp.mb.com

iOS MMS

APN: sp.mb.com

MMSC: http://aliasredirect.net/proxy/mb/mmsc

MMS Proxy: 74.49.018:80

iOS internet tethering

APN: isp.mb.com

Chatr

APN: chatrweb.apn

MMSC: http://mms.chatrwireless.com

MMS IP address: 205.151.11.11

MMS Proxy: 205.151.11.11

MMS port: 8080

MCC: 302

Ice Wireless

Data

Name: Internet

APN: net.icew.ca

APN Type: default

MMS

Name: MMS

APN: mms

MMSC: http://mmsc.icew.ca:2134

APN Type: mms

Roam Mobility

Name: wholesale

APN: wholesale

Username & Password: leave blank

MMSC: http://wholesale.mmsmvno.com/mms/wapenc

MCC: 310

MNC: 260

Tbaytel 

Name: Rogers LTE

APN: ltemobile.apn

MMSC: http://mms.gprs.rogers.com

MMS Proxy: mmsproxy.rogers.com

MMS Port: 80

MCC: 302

MNC: 720

APN Type: default,mms,supl

APN Protocol: IPv4/IPv6

APN Roaming Protocol: IPv4/IPv6

Related Articles

News

Apr 12, 2017

9:15 AM EDT

Alek Krstajic is stepping down as CEO of Freedom Mobile

News

Apr 12, 2017

5:46 PM EDT

Huawei confirms the P10 and P10 Plus will be available in Canada the first week of June

News

Apr 13, 2017

8:37 AM EDT

IDC Canada analyst forecasts half a million new wireless subscriptions in 2017

Business

Apr 12, 2017

8:43 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile subscriber base jumps by 33,427 in Q2 2017, totals 1,086,185 customers

Comments

  • apowerranger

    Super handy. Thank-you.

  • Pingback: How to use APN settings for Canadian carriers | Daily Update()

  • TheTechSmith

    I posted a warning for this this originally, and it was deleted! Perhaps because it was all caps or because the APN codes look like web addresses. If you use inet(dot)bell(dot)ca as is listed under Virgin, you will very likely get a very large tethering charge! @Rose Behar I’m trying to help @MobileSyrup to not get sued! Use pda(dot)bell(dot)ca. If you don’t believe me, look it up!

    • Rose

      Appreciate your comment! Apologies it didn’t get through the first time 🙂

  • Rose

    Fixed, thanks!

  • Rose

    No problem! Love the shared resources. Makes me think that maybe MS should create a resource like this for travelers as well.

    • Captain Henry Morgan

      I think you should..that is a great idea. A lot of your readers don’t just stay at their moms’ basements but travel a lot outside Canada and still visit MS website to stay updated!

    • Adam

      What if you have different Moms across the globe?

  • Ron S

    Not sure how to enter Freedom example it lists 2 different APN names, while the setup screen only allows for one.

    • Adam

      All phones I’ve ever seen allow you to have more than one APN, this allows you to switch between them if you switch SIM cards.

  • It’s 2017. Do we still need to rely on entering APN settings? I thought carriers implement this automatically when a device is registered on their network

    • Adam

      Usually it’s detected by the SIM, but sometimes it isn’t. This is more often the case on phones imported from outside of Canada, they sometimes aren’t able to grab the APN from the SIM/Network.

    • Kitty Burgers

      You’re right. It so old fashioned. 5 years from now, we’ll be saying, “remember when we used to have to manually put those “APN’s” into our devices?” … pathetic, I know.

    • bedou974

      certains phone do require manual apn, like xiaomi phone

  • Zach Gilbert

    If you are experiencing any data issues, but if all is working leave the APN as set by the carrier. If you entered it in yourself, then it should be sp.telus.com.

    • Weird if they have two APN settings, no?

    • Adam

      No, Rogers has two technically, rogers.appl1.apn is their old one, which still works. If you have an older SIM or older phone, it might have the old APN still. Switching to a newer SIM might have updated it.

  • Adam

    That’s the updated one on their newer APN. The rogers.appl1.apn which exists on older SIM cards has 10.128.1.69 as the MMS Proxy. I believe either will work.

  • Kitty Burgers

    There’s nothing on here for Primus.