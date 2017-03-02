Twitter to livestream ESL and DreamHack eSports tournaments

Are gamers the future lifeblood of Twitter?
The social media company is partnering with ESL and DreamHack to livestream over 15 events in the ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) and DreamHack gaming circuits in 2017. The first tournament, Intel Extreme Masters Katowice, kicks off on March 4th. The first DreamHack event, DreamHack Austin, will follow shortly thereafter in April.
In addition to streaming tournaments, Twitter is also working with ESL to produce live original content for the platform, including a weekly 30 minute show featuring eSports highlights and behind-the-scenes footage. All of this livestreamed content is being monetized through “TV style ad spots” and sponsored and promoted clips.
“Esports is growing at a rapid pace and we see this collaboration as a way to tap into the engaged audience of gamers that are already using Twitter as a primary source of content,” said Anthony Noto, COO at Twitter in a press statement. “By partnering with the leading esports companies like ESL and DreamHack, we look forward to bringing the best of esports live video and conversation together on Twitter.”
Twitter’s live eSports content begins on March 4th and can be accessed at esl.twitter.com, iem.twitter.com, and dreamhack.twitter.com.
