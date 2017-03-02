News
‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel and Pixel XL are now available at Rogers

Mar 2, 2017

11:14 AM EDT

After being up for pre-order for the last few weeks, Google’s ‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel, which is being sold exclusively through Rogers in Canada, is now available for purchase.

Both the 5.5-inch Blue Pixel XL and 5-inch Blue Pixel are available with 32GB of storage for $349 CAD and $199 respectively on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan with Rogers. It’s worth noting that both the XL and regular sized Pixel are only available with 32GB of storage.

On a no-term contract the Blue Pixel is priced at $899 with the Pixel XL coming in at $1049.

While Google’s Pixel has been relatively well-received, some owners have experienced a variety of post-launch issues with the tech giant’s first smartphone. Rose Behar and I recently took a second look at Google’s Pixel and examined many of the issues owners have been experiencing post launch, including problems related to build-quality and performance.

That said, the Pixel remains one of the top Android smartphones on the market, though it’s likely that the inevitable Pixel 2 will be a vastly superior device.

If you’re interested in picking up the Blue Pixel you can find it on Rogers’ website.

Comments

  • DownwithRobellus

    With the G6 announcement and S8 that will be releasing soon I don’t think I’d advise anyone to get this phone – unless they offer a steep discount. Wait, it’s Rogers so doubt this would happen.

    • Garrett Cooper

      I’m due for a new phone, have been for a couple months after my Z5 died. But with the Pixel still being full price and new phones on the horizon, I can’t bring myself to do it.

    • DownwithRobellus

      You waited this long so just a few more weeks. If you end up buying the Pixel I’m afraid it won’t age gracefully cause it looks like all phones with either have edge to edge glass or very thin “cheeks”.

    • Garrett Cooper

      True, but I’m not sure I want a device with curved edges. Reduced bezels would be nice though. Just with the G6 had the 835, I don’t want to buy a new phone and already be behind spec wise as I’ll likely keep the device for 2 years. I’d still happily be using my Z5 if it didn’t die to water damage.

  • I’ve had an order in for a 128gb XL from Telus since November and still haven’t received it. I was told by Telus that they weren’t sure they’d ever receive them. I expect to go with the S8 instead. Not sure I can keep my HTC M8 until the Pixel 2 is launched (and Google just can’t seem to keep up with demand anyway).

  • hunkyleepickle

    Thanks againfor kowtowing to our carriers google. This is supposed to be a Google device, for sale by google. I left Rogers months ago because they couldn’t get a pixel in my hands, and google was backordered then. I’d love to give someone money for a blue pixel, but no can do. I’ll just go give my money to One plus, the 3t is cheaper anyway.

  • RS

    The white front looks ridiculous.

