‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel and Pixel XL are now available at Rogers

After being up for pre-order for the last few weeks, Google’s ‘Really Blue’ Google Pixel, which is being sold exclusively through Rogers in Canada, is now available for purchase.
Both the 5.5-inch Blue Pixel XL and 5-inch Blue Pixel are available with 32GB of storage for $349 CAD and $199 respectively on a 2-year Premium+ Tab plan with Rogers. It’s worth noting that both the XL and regular sized Pixel are only available with 32GB of storage.
On a no-term contract the Blue Pixel is priced at $899 with the Pixel XL coming in at $1049.
While Google’s Pixel has been relatively well-received, some owners have experienced a variety of post-launch issues with the tech giant’s first smartphone. Rose Behar and I recently took a second look at Google’s Pixel and examined many of the issues owners have been experiencing post launch, including problems related to build-quality and performance.
That said, the Pixel remains one of the top Android smartphones on the market, though it’s likely that the inevitable Pixel 2 will be a vastly superior device.
If you’re interested in picking up the Blue Pixel you can find it on Rogers’ website.
Comments
Pingback: Rogers is now offering the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in ‘Dazzling Blue’ | Daily Update()