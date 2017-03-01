News
PREVIOUS|

Sugar Mobile can no longer use Rogers’ roaming network to create backdoor MVNO

Mar 1, 2017

12:40 PM EDT

24 comments

Sugar Mobile on a website

Canada’s telecom regulator has ruled that Sugar Mobile, sister company to northern regional carrier Ice Wireless, can no longer access Rogers’ roaming network to provide permanent, rather than incidental, wireless service for customers.

As telecommunications consultant and organizer of the Canadian Telecom Summit Mark Goldberg puts it, the ruling sews up a “backdoor entry model for MVNO,” or mobile virtual network operators.

MVNOs sell mobile phone service by wholesale purchasing the use of another company’s existing infrastructure, then reselling service at generally lower rates. MVNOs are not a market force in Canada for wireless services due to the fact that the CRTC does not compel carriers to sell network use to providers that don’t build their own infrastructure, but there are hundreds of mobile MVNOs in operation in the U.S.

Sugar Mobile is now just over a year old (it was founded in December 2015), and from the beginning it used an interesting loophole to become one of Canada’s few MVNOs. Technically, it relies on Ice Wireless’ network infrastructure, but since Ice only operates in northern Quebec, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut, Sugar Mobile subscribers use a Rogers-heavy roaming network negotiated by Ice whenever they leave their home network. That’s where the loophole comes in: Sugar Mobile is marketed and sold outside of its home network.

The ruling from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is the last word on the ongoing struggle between Sugar and Rogers. In February 2016, Sugar filed a complaint with the CRTC against Rogers, stating it was attempting to block the use of its network. Rogers fired back that same month (with Bell’s support) that Ice Wireless was in breach of its roaming agreement because most of Sugar Mobile’s customers may never use Ice Wireless’ home network at all, therefore making the term “roaming” a false statement.

In July 2016, however, the CRTC temporarily ordered Rogers to honour the agreement until a final decision was made, giving the scrappy MVNO a reprieve. Now, that reprieve is over and the young operator’s days are numbered.

“Such an approach renders meaningless the Commission’s decision not to mandate MVNO access to these networks and would require the commission to fundamentally redefine the meaning of wholesale roaming,” stated the CRTC in its decision.

The regulator added that since immediate termination of the agreement would affect Ice Wireless customers using the roaming network legitimately, it’s ordering Ice to confirm that Sugar Mobile will stop making unauthorized use of the network within 50 days instead. If Sugar breaches this deadline, then Rogers will be within its rights to terminate the agreement.

Update: Following the CRTC’s ruling, Sugar Mobile sent MobileSyrup a statement on the decision, the full text of which can be read below:

Wireless competitor Sugar Mobile is disappointed by the decision of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission that allows Rogers Communications Inc.’s to block Sugar Mobile customers who are accessing Rogers network. This even though Sugar Mobile users make very limited use of the Rogers network.

“The Commission’s decision is a blow to competition in mobile telephony,” said Samer Bishay, President and CEO of Sugar Mobile and Ice Wireless. “We’re disappointed, not only for our company, but for ordinary Canadians who pay some of the highest wireless phone rates in the world. I’m sure Rogers, Bell and Telus shareholders are delighted they can continue to charge such exorbitant rates.”

The popular and innovative Sugar service is a made-in-Canada solution that utilizes a combination of Wi-Fi and mobile network roaming to offer customers a cost-effective alternative to some of the world’s highest wireless rates.

“Our technology means customers are using Wi-Fi more than 90 per cent of the time and on the Rogers network less than 10 per cent,” added Mr. Bishay. “There are currently hundreds of thousands of Canadians permanently using U.S. phones in Canada and roaming on Rogers, Bell and Telus networks because it’s cheaper. That is the threat, not a made-in-Canada innovative solution like Sugar.”

Sugar is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) of Ice Wireless, a facilities-based mobile network operator in Canada’s North, with a legal roaming agreement with Rogers.

We will review the ruling in detail before deciding on next steps. Meanwhile, Sugar customers can continue to enjoy the service uninterrupted and we will communicate directly with customers shortly and often.

The proprietary Sugar app, built in partnership between Sugar, Ice Wireless and their parent company Iristel Inc., is an Over-the-top (OTT) product for smartphones just as NetFlix is OTT content for television. Unlike other popular talk and text apps like Skype, WhatsApp and Viber, Sugar customers can keep their existing phone number or pick a new number from a different area code in Canada.

Source: CRTC

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2017

7:32 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

SyrupCast

Jun 26, 2017

11:48 AM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep.126: Farewell to Canada’s telecom wizard

News

Mar 29, 2017

5:11 PM EDT

Ice Wireless launches LTE Advance network in Yellowknife, $89 unlimited data plan

News

Jun 26, 2017

9:59 AM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 26 – July 2]

Comments

  • Sequoia46.2

    What about Petro-Canada Mobile, PC Mobile, and 7-Eleven mobile? Those are MVNOs without infrastructure, how come they can still operate?

  • TomsDisqusted

    We need real, regulated, MNVO’s – with the same sort of access as Teksavvy and others have to the wired infrastructure.

    • It’s Me

      Exactly. Just like with the large ISPs, Canadians and generous Canadian regulatory policy helped build the big 3’s wireless networks. Just like with the big 3, it is time to mandate access to 3rd parties at regulated wholesale rates which allows them to provide affordable and competitive rates to consumers.

    • GottaLoveCapitalism

      That’s fair but that isn’t at all what this decision is about. The decision relates to a roaming agreement between the two carriers, i.e. their customers being able to roam on each others network and still have service. There are existing rules stating that to sell LOCAL service to customers, you must have infrastructure in the area which Ice did not.

      Ice can’t sell in Toronto, nor can Rogers sell in Ice’s territory.

    • Sudbury_Saturday_Night

      Neither can T-mobile, AT&T, Sprint, US Cellular and Verizon, but you can have one of their phones here in Canada tomorrow and most are Free Roaming to you.
      See any difference to what Sugar is doing?

    • Sequoia46.2

      I suggested this on the CRTC discussion forum that was open a week or two ago. I hope they listen and I hope more people suggested it too!

  • Ian

    Maybe my children or grandchildren will get to have an unlimited calling, messaging, WiFi and mobile broadband plans available for just $1 per day?

    • KiwiBri

      by then the $1 coin will be abandoned due to inflation. We will be using $10 coins to buy coffee..

  • Bob Loblaw

    The CRTC is a corrupt organization. They work in favour of Robellus. They’re not here to help the Canadian consumers. The CRTC should be criminally charged for bribery.

  • JD

    This decision was expected. After all the CRTC couldn’t possibly rule against the hand that’s up it’s behind.

  • Bill___A

    Maybe we should concentrate on having the big three able to have a sustainable network whilst having more reasonable costs. Allowing others to skirt the issue of building an infrastructure while selling similar services at a lower cost would merely make the big three less profitable and more likely to keep higher rates. In the end, it isn’t good. What would happen if everyone used an MVNO and no one used a legacy carrier? Of course, from an efficiency perspective, if the towers were all under one owner, that would end a lot of duplication but then again, that’s not free enterprise. The CRTC did the right thing here.

    • It’s Me

      That’s the typical FUD that the carriers spread. That if everyone used MVNOs then there would be no incentive for the incumbent carriers to continue to invest in their networks. That of course is a complete red herring. For the most part, these are the exact same companies that claimed the exact same thing back when the government was considering mandating accessing to their telephone networks for long distance and when discussions started about opening up access to their landline ISP networks. The sky was falling and the networks would crumble due to lack of investment. In neither case was that actually true. Same applies here.

    • Sudbury_Saturday_Night

      Cheaper Rates! LOL, If everyone used an MVNO the Cellular Carrier would still be raking in money for their use of Data over their network. The only difference is its Data Only and the rate for Data is Lower because the Network required for it is not near as costly as it is for Cellular Phone service. Money is Money and if the Cellular companies can make you spend more, there going to do it.

      What Canada really needs is a Canada Wide High Speed Wireless Data Company only, and the first company that starts one has all my business from the startup.

  • Jay

    Our cousins over in the US enjoy cheap nationwide cellphone plans – and over 200 MVNOs welcomed by users and network operators alike.

    Hard-working Canadians getting screwed by the “1% Canadians” yet again.

  • Sudbury_Saturday_Night

    I may be missing something here but the 200-400mb of data that SugarMobile subscribers can use on the Rogers System is not stealing anything away from Rogers. Rogers gets paid handsomely for that Data Usage from Ice Wireless. These are not “Free Roaming Agreements” between Cellular Service Companies. BigMoney transfers between them for this capability to Roam on someone else’s network. So effectively Sugarmobile will no longer be paying IceWireless for that Data Useage and Ice Wireless will no longer be paying Rogers to use it. So as I see it, Rogers just cut off one of its cash receiving hands out of spite, to try and capture a bigger market at way higher costs than using their data only brings in.
    From all the talk at the CRTC you would think that this back door arrangement was like stealing service from Rogers.

    Ever wonder why you can’t buy a “DATA Only” plan for your Cell Phone in Canada like you can in the US. You’ve got it, VOIP over Cellular Data, they want to squash the idea in any way they can accomplish it. Target #1 was SugarMobile.

  • Pingback: Following CRTC decision, Sugar Mobile ends life as backdoor MVNO | Daily Update()

  • Pingback: TNW Wireless calls on CRTC to compel Bell and Telus to provide wholesale roaming agreements | Daily Update()