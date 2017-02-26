Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 is coming to Canada for $799

Samsung’s successor to the Tab S2, the Tab S3, is set to come to Canada for $799 CAD, according to a press release from the South Korean tech giant.
Samsung revealed the Galaxy Tab S3 today during a press conference at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The tablet, which adopts a 9.5-inch form factor, also features a Snapdragon 820, a step above the S3’s Snapdragon 652.
The tablet is set to be available for pre-order March 1st, 2017 at Best Buy, Staples and Samsung Experience stores, with retail availability launching on March 24th.
All Canadian pre-orders will also receive a complimentary Samsung book cover, which is valued at $89.99.
- Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display 9.7-inch Super AMOLED, 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution
- Processor Snapdragon 820
- Quad Core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz
- Storage 32GB
- Expandable microSD card
- RAM 4GB
- Rear Camera 13MP, Auto-focus, Flash
- Front Camera 5MP
- Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Type-C 3.1, GPS
- LTE (optional)
- Charging USB-C
- Battery 6000mAh
- Fast charging
- Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
- Dimensions 237.3mm x 169mm x 6mm
- Weight 429g (Wi-Fi)
- 434g (LTE)
- Colors Silver, black
