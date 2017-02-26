Nokia reveals the Android-powered Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and details Nokia 6 global rollout

Following HMD global signing a licensing deal to release Android devices that carry the Nokia brand — an agreement that’s not very different from Blackberry’s partnership with TCL — we finally got our first glimpse the company’s upcoming smartphones during Nokia’s Mobile World Congress press conference earlier today.
The flagship offering is the company’s 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel Nokia 6, a smartphone that’s been available in China since early January, but is now set to release in additional regions. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM and features 64GB of storage. Furthermore, the smartphone will run stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat and according to Nokia, is set to be updated with regular security patches. The phone will also include Google Assistant and features a 16-megapixel front shooter and an 8-megapixel back camera.
Nokia’s other offering is the 5.2-inch 1080 x 720 pixel Nokia 5, a device with the same Snapdragon 430 processor as the Nokia 6, but only 2GB of RAM. The phone’s camera features 12-megapixels instead of 16-megapixels like the Nokia 6. The Nokia 5’s back camera measures in at 8-megapixels.
Finally, the Nokia 3, a smartphone the company is positioning as its lowest-end offering, features a 5-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and an MTK 6737 processor. Unlike the 5 and the 6, the Nokia 3 features a polycarbonate back with an aluminum frame.
Among a flurry of 5G and virtual reality related announcements, Nokia also revealed that wearable maker Withings will soon transition the naming of its products to Nokia branding. Nokia purchased Withings in June 2016 for approximately $191 million USD.
Comments