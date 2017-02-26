News
Nokia reveals the Android-powered Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and details Nokia 6 global rollout

Feb 26, 2017

11:58 AM EDT

12 comments

Screenshot of Nokia MWC press conference

Following HMD global signing a licensing deal to release Android devices that carry the Nokia brand — an agreement that’s not very different from Blackberry’s partnership with TCL — we finally got our first glimpse the company’s upcoming smartphones during Nokia’s Mobile World Congress press conference earlier today.

The flagship offering is the company’s 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel Nokia 6, a smartphone that’s been available in China since early January, but is now set to release in additional regions. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM and features 64GB of storage. Furthermore, the smartphone will run stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat and according to Nokia, is set to be updated with regular security patches. The phone will also include Google Assistant and features a 16-megapixel front shooter and an 8-megapixel back camera.

Press render of the Nokia 6

Nokia’s other offering is the 5.2-inch 1080 x 720 pixel Nokia 5, a device with the same Snapdragon 430 processor as the Nokia 6, but only 2GB of RAM. The phone’s camera features 12-megapixels instead of 16-megapixels like the Nokia 6. The Nokia 5’s back camera measures in at 8-megapixels.

Finally, the Nokia 3, a smartphone the company is positioning as its lowest-end offering, features a 5-inch display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and an MTK 6737 processor. Unlike the 5 and the 6, the Nokia 3 features a polycarbonate back with an aluminum frame.

Among a flurry of 5G and virtual reality related announcements, Nokia also revealed that wearable maker Withings will soon transition the naming of its products to Nokia branding. Nokia purchased Withings in June 2016 for approximately $191 million USD.

Comments

  • Adderbox76

    Speaking as both a sales rep and as a customer with elderly parents who have no interest in smartphones, there is a severe lack in North America of non-smart phones that are not cheap flip phones. This re-issued 3310 would be perfect for my dad.

    • bigshynepo

      The 3310 would be more useful if it had email. I know that’s not the point, but even my phone-illiterate mom wants to get her emails on her phone.
      They KEYone is perfect for my Dad but i’ll be damned if I don’t wanna check out the new Nokia 3310 version of Snake!

    • Warren Chang

      They’re probably just selling this for the nostalgia to be honest. People will pick it up with fond memories of the old 3310 and as a second emergency phone. I highly doubt many people will want to be using this as a daily driver after being spoiled with smartphones so having email and the like is just not in the cards

    • MrQ

      It’s 2G only….. Rogers is dismantling 2G soon I believe

  • N00bicals

    Using this model number is controversial, it prompts the question of should a model number be unique to a specific object that is not identical in design to its brothers? I get that they are trying to associate this new design with the old one but this is an entirely new phone with only a barebones nod to the 3310. That warrants a new model number in my book.

  • bdap

    I am sad, I was expecting Nokia 8 being revealed too.

  • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    I’m doubtful that any of these will come to Canada. Probably going to be Europe/Asia only, like usual.

    • AppleBerrySandwich

      These phones would not be able to compete here. The Nokia name is also tarnished by it’s Windows disaster.

  • canucks4life

    No Band 4 AWS?

  • Whome

    I’d like to see the Nokia 6 with 4GB ram and 64 GB storage come to Canada.

  • mwahahahaha

    flagship should be 5.7-inch at least. 5.5 is too small.

    • TP

      5.5 is perfectly fine, but SD430 for flagship will be laughed at.