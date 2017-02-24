News
Google teases Allo for desktop

Feb 24, 2017

3:09 PM EDT

18 comments

Google Allo platform app icon

Allo might not be setting the world on fire, but that fact has seemingly not stopped Google from continuing to iterate on its AI-assisted chat app.

In a tweet sent out on Thursday evening, Google vice-president of engineering Nick Fox revealed the company is working on a desktop version of Allo. Besides sharing an image of the app in action, Fox noted, “Still in early development, but coming to a desktop near you…”

The screenshot is interesting for several reasons. For one, it clearly shows Assistant working within a desktop environment. Currently, Google’s AI is exclusive to its own devices: the Pixel, Home and Android TV.

Moreover, in its current iteration, users create an Allo account by tying their phone number to the app, not Google account. In launching a desktop version of Allo, Google will likely change that paradigm.

Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Google

Comments

  • Moreover, in its current iteration, users create an Allo account by tying their phone number to the app, not Google account. In launching a desktop version of Allo, Google will likely change that paradigm.

    Maybe, but there is no reason to think they aren’t just copying how WhatsApp does it. So that may not be the case at all. Unless you have specific reasons to think so.

    • fred

      If it requires your phone to be ON with signal to work then it completely sucks.

    • It’s Me

      From the screenshot, it’s isn’t desktop based but appears to be running in a browser. Can’t imagine tht would require your phone to be on. My guess is that it will be something like a web based Rogers RON, where messages are routed to multiple points of presence. Maybe an RCS back end.

    • mola2alex

      If phone has to be on but only for sms messages, that would be acceptable

    • That is how WhatsApp works. It is to have end to end encryption. The only way to get the messages if for them to be encrypted to your phone, then encrypted to you web browser. Means your phone must always be on the receive, decrypt, and then send the message to your browser.

      Allow seems to be trying to go after the WhatsApp market, which is why they are taking all the worst WhatsApp ideas.

      I like what Allows does well. I just want it to be a cloud version of what it does. Maybe this is it. I hope.

    • I agree that I wouldn’t use it. However, they may be trying to go after the WhatsApp user. I hope not. Especially since they went back on the idea of having no messages stay archived on the server. So they might be rewriting the entire system to take advantage of that. Which would be great.

  • David Brideau

    Hey that’s great: I will be able to chat with other Allo users on my desktop! That’s only me and the Google assistant, but…

  • “it clearly shows Assistant working within a desktop environment. Currently, Google’s AI is exclusive to its own devices: the Pixel, Home and Android TV.”
    uh, Assistant works on iOS…

    • mola2alex

      And every Android with allo

  • kirfer

    “Google teases Allo desktop client”

    World shrugs…

  • hunkyleepickle

    what about messenger? I thought that was their latest messaging client? I can’t even keep up with which one google says i ‘should’ be using anymore….

    • mola2alex

      Oh you mean Android Messages? Yup, they just rebranded it, so adding even more confusion to the mix

  • Sean Lee

    I really don’t understand why they haven’t implemented sms integration. If they want people to use this they need to offer an app that is similar to iMessage, not one app for the 0 Allo users they know and a separate sms app.

    • It’s Me

      Yeah, seems like a weird omission at this point.

  • mola2alex

    Allo assistant is not limited to pixels, home or TV, anyone can use Allo assistant…

  • PΞTΞЯ™

    Solving one of two major grimes for me: a desktop/web client. Now if we could get SMS integrated then i’ll finally maybe use it. How about merging Messenger (android messages) and Allo together and finally getting a real competitor to iMessage

