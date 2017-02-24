Google teases Allo for desktop

Allo might not be setting the world on fire, but that fact has seemingly not stopped Google from continuing to iterate on its AI-assisted chat app.
In a tweet sent out on Thursday evening, Google vice-president of engineering Nick Fox revealed the company is working on a desktop version of Allo. Besides sharing an image of the app in action, Fox noted, “Still in early development, but coming to a desktop near you…”
Still in early development, but coming to a desktop near you… #GoogleAllo #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/f7QNFH7IHO
— Nick Fox (@RealNickFox) February 24, 2017
The screenshot is interesting for several reasons. For one, it clearly shows Assistant working within a desktop environment. Currently, Google’s AI is exclusive to its own devices: the Pixel, Home and Android TV.
Moreover, in its current iteration, users create an Allo account by tying their phone number to the app, not Google account. In launching a desktop version of Allo, Google will likely change that paradigm.
Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Google
Comments
Pingback: Google updates Allo to add animated emoji and searchable GIFs | Daily Update()
Pingback: Allo aplicación de escritorio todavía “un par de semanas más’ de distancia, Google dice que el producto de cabeza – High Tech Newz()