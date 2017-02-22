News
Videotron offers limited time ‘double data’ promo to residential customers

Feb 22, 2017

8:00 PM EDT

Quebec-based regional wireless carrier Videotron is offering a limited-time ‘double data’ promotion to its residential customers on all plans above 3GB.

This means residential customers who activate a new line can get a 6GB monthly plan with unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text messaging for $64.95 CAD on a two-year contract (which usually offers 3GB of data). Without the promo, a 3GB data add-on costs $21.

The plan also includes the carrier’s popular unlimited music streaming feature — available for platforms including Apple Music and Spotify — and its ‘Daily Traveller Pass’ for roaming.

The promo can be stacked with a 10 percent student discount for two-year agreements.

Additionally, a MobileSyrup reader has pointed out that Bell and Rogers are responding with limited-time promotional plans with higher data in Quebec. Both Rogers and Bell are offering 7GB of data for $62 with a BYOD activation or $77 with a premium smartphone on a two-year contract. Rogers is also offering a 2GB plan for $60 on a BYOD line and 16GB for $95 on a BYOD line.

Update March 3rd — Telus has joined in by offering a 10GB unlimited nationwide calling plan for $70 in Quebec.

Update February 23rd — This post previously mistook fine print concerning pricing on a separate BYOD promotion included on the page for fine print concerning pricing for the ‘Double Data’ promotion. The post has now been corrected.

Source: Videotron

  • Maxime Lemire

    The price does not incluse multi-service discount. With 3 services or 2 cellphones (44.95 and more per month) it’s 5$/month, with 3 cell phones it’s 10$/month and with 4 or more cellphones it’s 15$/month. The discount is for each lines. So, if you activation 4 lines with your own phones (BYOD), each line would be 33.95$ (64.95$ – 19.00$ (BYOD) – 15$ = 33.95 per lines. The promotion is not on le for residential, it work with commercial plans starting with 2 GB and on le for Canada and Québec plans.

    • Marc Murr

      Wish it was that easy buddy… but Videotron knows what they’re doing. Multi-service discount cannot be combined with any other offer. So if you choose to get a BYOD plan, you CANNOT benefit from the multi-service discount. You can though, as stated in the article, get the student discount (10%) with it. But yes you are right, it is not only for residential, it’s also for businesses.

    • Roy Shukrun

      multi service discount is compatible with all offers, student, BYOD, double data, etc. I work for Videotron.

    • dotnet buddy

      As Roy said, it is compatible. I have multi-service discount + BYOD + Double data (called this morning), so yes it’s compatible

    • Richard Starr

      you were able to get BYOD with double data? I just called and they said it doesn’t apply to BYOD

    • dotnet buddy

      I guess it depends on the employee you speak with… that sucks though as it should be the same for everyone but I swear I have the double data on my BYOD plan.

  • Victor Creed

    Oh the joys real actual competition in play….

    GTA is balls

  • dotnet buddy

    “For BYOD agreements, however, the fine print indicates the discount is valid on its lowest ‘basic’ data plan, which is usually $29.95 for 500MB.”, could you point me where you saw that? I’m looking at the fine print on Videotron’s website and I don’t see this anywhere… except for the “BYOD” pricing, but that’s not the “double your data” fine print…

    Maybe I’m wrong and if I am, I would be glad to be corrected on this point, thanks in advance!

    • dotnet buddy

      I just talked to a Videotron rep, and he confirmed that all plans under 3GB are NOT compatible with the “double data” promotion, just to clear things up.

    • Rose

      Hey, thank you for this — yep it was the BYOD pricing that got me. Updating now!

  • bloodless

    Nice.
    I just visited their site.
    Looks like they removed the BYOD plans for the Premium (6GB) tiers.
    That did not last long !

