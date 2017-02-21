News
Asurion now offers device protection for all three major Canadian carriers

Feb 21, 2017

7:21 PM EDT

18 comments

broken iphone on leather car seat - asurion

If you’re lucky, you might not know Asurion.

The Tennessee-based company is the place many Canadians go to when they’ve dropped their phone in the toilet or rolled over it in a pickup truck. It provides device protection services to Bell and Rogers, two of Canada’s largest wireless giants, and has now been picked up by Telus to do the same.

The change marks the return of a partnership between Asurion and Telus that ended in 2014 when eSecuritel’s Brightstar Device Protection took over. Now, Asurion’s protection has been instated once again, for both Telus and Koodo.

“We are thrilled to partner with TELUS again to deliver an exceptional device care product,” said Aileen Trescher, Asurion Canada vice president and general manager of client services in a statement to MobileSyrup.

“Canadian telecom providers trust Asurion to ensure their customers are quickly reconnected, and we are honoured to accept that responsibility.

The new service took effect on February 14th and is now called ‘Telus Device Care’ rather than ‘Telus Device Protection Plan.’

The monthly fee is $7 CAD monthly and the service has two potential use charges: $29 for a ‘malfunction service charge’ and $79 for a ‘damage service charge.’

Telus’ new terms and conditions define covered failure as “a defect in parts or workmanship, a power surge or accidental damage such as dropping your phone or submerging it in water.” It does not, however, cover loss, theft, viruses or non-standard accessory damage.

Previously, the Telus Device Protection Plan was $7 and offered differing replacement fees dependent upon the quality tier of the device. The details of its coverage are a bit more vague, but it appears coverage for theft and loss are covered — or at least not specifically exempt.

Rogers and Bell have similar protection plan offerings from Asurion, as well as their respective sub-brands Fido and Virgin Mobile.

Image credit: Pexels via Pixabay

Comments

  • Nexzen

    So does Wind.

    • Rose

      So it does, thanks for pointing that out!

  • Techguru86

    Last time I checked Freedom is the 4th Major provider as all the other ones are regional only! And they also use Assurion

  • Dimitri

    They also work with Walmart and also Bell Home Phone including Rogers Home phone service. Asurion is a well know company within other companies for replacement program.

  • MissFit

    I’ve had nothing but excellent experiences with eSecuritel – I’ve had to use them more than once! So, this makes me a bit sad. I hope Asurion is as good. It looks like I already don’t like the service charges.

  • southerndinner

    Asurion is a nightmare to deal with. What an unfortunate change.

    • Dimitri

      Really? I used them twice.. Once with my S4 when the screen was cracked back in 2014 and then my BlackBerry Passport. Both came within 2 business days with no damage and battery was great. I was able to keep all the accessories and only send back the devices.

      As long as you account information is the same as the carriers, you should be fine. Do remember asurion does not send u brand new devices, they send out refurbished models which are good to go. Some MAY have a scratch or two but call and explain what happened.

    • I agree w/ Dimitri. I dealt with Asurion 2 or 3 times around 7 to 8 years ago, and I have to say I was _extremely_ impressed with their level of several. In one of the instances, the guy I was dealing with went above and beyond so that I actually got a _better_ phone than what I was having replaced — something I wasn’t entitled to. Pretty much no questions asked and very effortless. New phones always arrived within 1 to 2 days.

  • blueadept1

    Don’t bother with this garbage if you are in BC. The sale of goods act protects you against premature device failure (not through your own fault or theft, however). I’ve had Bell replace my phone out of warranty and you can too.

    • MoYeung

      BC sale of goods act? Did you have to go to small claims court? Customer service phone line must have stonewalled you. How did you do it?

    • blueadept1

      I had to go through executive support and fight them for a month, but no small claims court required. I was prepared to threaten them with that but it never got to that.

    • MoYeung

      I salute your efforts and determination.

    • Simon Manvell

      Can you give more info on what part of the act you referred to? I’m dealing with an out of warranty Nexus 6P that is now experiencing a an immediate shut down everytime the battery is lower than 30%. Google, Huawei and Telus are not covering it. I called Asurion and they are offering a S5 as a ‘like or better’ replacement which I couldn’t disagree with more

      I appreciate any info you can share.

    • blueadept1

      Section 18(c) is what you are looking for. The Sale of Goods Act specifically applies to the contract of sale, which is between you and whomever you purchased the phone from. I believe that the typical legal remedy in court in the case of breach of contract is revision, which essentially means returning both parties to the state before the contract was signed (e.g. refund your money). Of course, you can “settle” for whatever you want, but that is what small claims court is likely to award.

      I got my phone replaced by Asurion only after speaking with Bell Executive Support several times. Bell basically paid Asurion’s deductable, but I would have accepted a replacement from Bell as well.

      I am not a lawyer and this is not legal advice. It merely describes my own experiences.

  • MoYeung

    Device protection plan(s) are outsourced?
    I didn’t know that.

  • Rey

    The monthly fee is $7 CAD monthly and the service has two potential use charges: $29 for a ‘malfunction service charge’ and $79 for a ‘damage service charge.’

    Am I understanding this correctly..For this ‘cell phone insurance’, you pay $7/month on top of your monthly bill + $79 if you damage the device and need a refurb?

