Amazon launches Chime, its answer to Skype and GoToMeeting

Setting its sights on competitors like Skype for Business and GoToMeeting, Amazon has launched Chime, a new enterprise-focused video conferencing app.
Available on Windows, Mac, as well as Android and iOS, Chime creates a forum for video chats between up to 16 users on desktop and eight on mobile devices. Additionally, it allows users to chat and share files with both individuals inside and outside their organization.
Joining a meeting is more elegant than some competing solutions. Rather than require users to call a specific number and enter a pin, Chime instead calls meeting participants.
Security is also a focus. Built upon the company’s Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure, Chime boasts 256-bit end-to-end encryption. Amazon also notes chat histories aren’t stored on device.
The app is available in Canada and is free for organizations with two members or less. Paid plans start at $2.50 USD per user. Amazon is also offering a 30-day trial of its top Plus tier. A credit card is not required to sign up for the trial account.
Source: Amazon Via: The Next Web
