Glu Mobile launches Valentine’s Day treats for popular Kim Kardashian game

Feb 13, 2017

8:52 PM EDT

1 comments

kim kardashian game valentines day banner - glu mobile

Mobile game studio Glu Mobile is encouraging the players of its blockbuster Kim Kardashian game, ‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,’ to live vicariously this Valentine’s Day with an update entitled ‘The Art of Love.’

The update brings with it a new location, Venice and the ability to go on gondola rides (for players above level 21 only); own an art gallery and share ‘Valentine’s Day Gift Boxes’ with other players (between February 3rd and 16th). Additionally, players get a free date night clothing item on Valentine’s Day.

Glu Mobile’s Cooking Dash game is also hosting V-Day specials, with 60 new dessert-themed levels, romantic decor in the ‘Cutie Cake’ venue and Valentine’s themed toppings for the players’ baking creations, such as red roses or candy hearts.

Glu Mobile is known for its Kim Kardashian mobile title, which has received between 10 million and 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store alone. Glu has also created celebrity-focused titles such as Britney Spears: American Dream, Nicki Minaj: The Empire and Katy Perry Pop! The company’s Canadian office is situated in downtown Toronto.

