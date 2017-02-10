News
VR comes to Google Chrome

By Bradly Shankar

Feb 10, 2017

2:29 PM EST

Google is adding VR support to Chrome, the company announced Thursday in a blog post.

With the latest version of the browser, users can now navigate to VR-enabled websites to view content.

To view the content, users simply place their phone in a Daydream View headset.

Some VR-supported sites include interactive documentary Bear 71 and Matterport VR, which allows for 360-degree viewing of real places, with more coming soon, according to Google.

Those without a compatible phone or Daydream View can also view Daydream content through Chrome on PCs. On other phones or computers, people will need to navigate with a finger or mouse.

Google says it will add support for other devices in the future, such as Google Cardboard.

Recently, ZTE update the Axon 7 to make it compatible with Daydream VR.

