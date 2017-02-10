Google is adding VR support to Chrome, the company announced Thursday in a blog post.
With the latest version of the browser, users can now navigate to VR-enabled websites to view content.
To view the content, users simply place their phone in a Daydream View headset.
Some VR-supported sites include interactive documentary Bear 71 and Matterport VR, which allows for 360-degree viewing of real places, with more coming soon, according to Google.
Those without a compatible phone or Daydream View can also view Daydream content through Chrome on PCs. On other phones or computers, people will need to navigate with a finger or mouse.
Google says it will add support for other devices in the future, such as Google Cardboard.
Recently, ZTE update the Axon 7 to make it compatible with Daydream VR.
Source: Google
Comments