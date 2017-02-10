For many businesses, everything grinds to a stop when the internet is down. To combat this issue, Quebec-based regional carrier Videotron is rolling out Guaranteed Internet for business.
The new service uses Videotron’s LTE network to backup a business’ wired internet link. The LTE service kicks in automatically, then Videotron Business Solutions monitors the connection and switches it back to the wired network as soon as it is once again available. The carrier guarantees an internet connection 99.9 percent of the time.
“Supporting the performance of our business customers is really our raison d’être,” says Frédéric Déry, vice-president of sales and marketing at Videotron Business Solutions. “Guaranteed Internet gives them a doubly reliable connection and lets them concentrate on their business priorities.”
Videotron says Guaranteed Internet is compatible with Fibre Hybrid services of up to 100Mbps across Videotron’s service area. Guaranteed Internet 100 offers speeds of 100Mbps download and 30Mbps upload for $119.95 per month on a 36-month agreement. For the same service without Guaranteed Internet, Videotron currently charges business customers $99.99 per month with a 36-month agreement.
Source: Videotron
