SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 107: Owner of an ‘unlocked’ heart

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Vomiero, Rose Behar, and Patrick O’Rourke talk about the launch of Android Wear 2.0, as well as examine the Canadian telecom industry’s sky-high mobile prices.
LG has officially announced the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style, both of which will run off of Android Wear 2.0. Although the company has confirmed the devices will be coming to Canada, it has yet to announce a solid date for their release.
This week the CRTC also held a review of The Wireless Code in Gatineau, Quebec. Among other suggested changes, the CRTC is discussing implementing stricter regulations on wireless service cancellation fees. During the review, Freedom Mobile called on the CRTC to get rid of unlocking fees while adjusting the regulations spelled out in the now three year old Wireless Code.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to tell us yours.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Vomiero, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke
Total runtime: 38:57
Android Wear 2.0 Launch: 1:12
CRTC & the wireless code: 15:00
Shoutouts: 36:00
