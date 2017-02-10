News
Microsoft teases Windows 10 ‘Neon’ redesign

By Bradly Shankar

Feb 10, 2017

2:42 PM EST

Microsoft is teasing changes coming to the Windows 10 interface ahead of an update later this year.

The tech giant showed a glimpse of Project Neon, the codename for the redesign, during a Windows Developer Day livestream.

Animations and transitions are a key focus with Neon. Microsoft’s goal with the redesign is to create a smoother connection between the operating system and apps. Neon should make for a minimalist approach to Windows 10 and allow for cross-platform consistency.

Indeed, Neon will reportedly benefit all Windows-supported devices, including Windows 10 Mobile, Hololens and Xbox One.

Microsoft is expected to show more of Neon at its Build developer conference in May.

Via: The Verge 

Image credit: Windows Central 

 