In honour of Family Day, set to go down on February 20th in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, and February 13th in British Columbia, the Microsoft Store is launching a week-long sale, with discounts on various electronics.
Multiple Fitbit fitness trackers are discounted, starting with the Charge 2, which is currently priced at $169.95, down from $199.95. The smaller Alta is $129.95, down from $169.95.
It also wouldn’t be a Microsoft Store sale without several Xbox One promotions. This time around, the Xbox One S Minecraft bundle as well as the Xbox One S Battlefield 1 bundle are $20 off and include one free game. When it comes to the free game, Canadians consumers have seven choices: Rainbow Six: Siege, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, The Crew, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Watch Dogs, Just Dance 2016 and Just Dance Disney Party 2.
Several Adobe products are on sale as well, including Photoshop Elements 15.
One other notable deal includes $25 off the Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II. Normally priced at $249, it’s now $224.
Visit microsoftstore.ca to see the full list of deals. All purchases include free shipping and returns.
The sale ends on February 16th.
Source: Microsoft Store
