Microsoft Build 2017 registration available February 14th

Tickets for Microsoft’s Build 2017 developer conference will go up for sale on the company’s website on February 14th at 12pm EST. The cost for Canadians is currently unclear, but the pricing is listed as $2195 USD, which would be roughly $2873 CAD.
The tech giant is holding the event in Seattle from May 10th to the 12th, with more than 5,000 developers expected to attend and millions of viewers tuning in via live stream.
Build 2017 will host a variety of keynotes, technical sessions, hackathons and opportunities to collaborate and code with technologists and Microsoft engineers. Specifically, Microsoft says that that those at the event will get the chance to build:
- Mixed-reality experiences
- Cutting edge, intelligent cloud apps
- Simplified end-to-end dev ops experiences
- Mobile experiences for nearly any device
- Apps that make customers more productive
- AI-powered apps we have yet to imagine
Recently, Microsoft teased its upcoming Windows 10 redesign, which is expected to be revealed in full at Build 2017.
Source: Microsoft blog
Comments