York University launches two new data science certifications to fill economic need

To help fill the employment gap experienced by companies across Canada, York University launched two new certificates in data science.
The Certificate in Big Data Analytics and the Certificate in Advanced Data Science and Predictive Analytics are part of the university’s plan to prepare graduates to enter a data-driven workplace.
Each program will run for six months with York’s school of Continuing Studies. According to documents sent to MobileSyrup, the certificates educate students in data analytics through online courses and bi-weekly computer labs.
“Employers tell us that there is, and will continue to be, a significant shortage of qualified data analytics professionals. Our Certificates will quickly produce graduates with comprehensive expertise in the field without requiring working students to be out of the office,” said Tracey Taylor-O’Reilly, York University’s assistant vice-president of continuing studies, in a statement.
Over 60 percent of Canadian executives said in 2016 that they planned to hire professionals trained in big data. Furthermore, researchers estimate that over 150 thousand graduates are needed to fill roles in Canada.
As data becomes a more prominent aspect of every sector of the economy, the demand for data-versed professionals will only continue to grow. While the Certificate in Big Data Analytics is a foundational course, the Certificate in Advanced Data Science and Predictive Analytics on the other hand will prepare graduates to take the Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) designation.
One of the sectors where this need is becoming extremely prevalent is in the financial services sector, evidenced by the membership of Scotiabank director Roland Merbis on the program’s advisory council.
“Today more than ever, analytics play a crucial role in creating a positive customer experience,” said Merbis, director of customer insights and analytics at Scotiabank.
“As a member of the program’s advisory council, I look forward to working with York University to help establish an analytics program that will set students up for success and close the skills gap for employers.”
Image credit: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler
Comments
Pingback: York University launches two new data science certifications to fill economic need | Daily Update()