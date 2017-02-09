Rogers and Bell have started rolling out Android 7.0 to Xperia X Performance devices on their respective networks.
In a note sent to MobileSyrup, a spokesperson for Sony said, “Just wanted to let you know that the Nougat update is now available on [the] Xperia X Performance on both Rogers and Bell.”
If you haven’t gotten a prompt to download the update yet, pull down Android notification shade, tap the ‘Settings’ cog icon to open the settings menu and scroll down to ‘About phone’. Then tap the ‘System update’ option to manually check for the Android Nougat update.
7.0 adds a number of refinements to excellent base Google built with Marshmallow, including bundled notifications, split-screen multitasking and a redesigned notification shade.
Correction: an earlier version of this article mistakenly said Android Nougat was rolling out on Telus Xperia X Performance devices.
