Google Assistant on Pixel gains ‘home control’ smart device management

The Google Assistant on Google’s Pixel smartphone just got a little smarter with the roll-out of a new ‘home control’ tool for managing smart devices.
The feature was announced alongside integrations with Belkin Wemo and Honeywell products on January 24th, 2017. Pixel users can now control items from those product lines, along with Nest, Phillips Hue and Samsung SmartThings products, allowing users to complete such actions as setting temperatures and turning on lights from their phone using the Google Assistant.
Home control shows up as a new section in the Google Assistant settings in the Google app. The screen has two toggles: ‘devices’ and ‘rooms’ along with a plus button in the lower right hand corner that opens a screen showing the various smart device brand options.
MobileSyrup‘s Pixel received home control with Android version 7.1.1 (February 2017 security patch), Google app version 6.8.22.21.arm64 and Google Play services version 10.2.98. Another Canadian Reddit user also reported that it was live, running on a Pixel XL with Android 7.1.1 (February 2017 security patch), Google app version 6.11.21.21.arm64 and Google Play services version 10.2.98.
Pixel users, let us know in the comments if you’ve also been able to try out home control!
Source: Reddit Via: 9to5Google
