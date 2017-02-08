Sony’s new camera sensor can capture slow-motion video at 1,000 frames per second

Sony has announced its latest smartphone camera sensor, boasting that it can shoot 1080p slow-motion video at 1,000 frames per second.
The sensor takes advantage of an innovative new three-layer CMOS design that incorporates DRAM — an industry first, according to Sony. The design allows the sensor to capture slow motion video at eight times the speed of its nearest competition, all with minimal distortion. It can also capture 4K video at 60 frames per second.
While video capture is the focus of Sony’s new sensor, it’s no slouch when it comes to taking stills either. Sony says the sensor can take 19.3-megapixel images in 1/120th of a second.
All of this to say the company’s sensor is an impressive feat of engineering. For the sake of comparison, the Google Pixel, which uses one of Sony’s other camera sensors, can capture slow-motion video at a now unimpressive 120 frames per second.
Given that Sony sells its sensors to all the major phone OEMs, including Apple, the good news is that we’ll likely see this sensor make its way into many of the major flagship smartphones set to be released later this year.
