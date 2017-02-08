Nintendo’s Switch won’t launch with a web browser

While a lack of web browser support has been expected when the Nintendo Switch launches on March 3rd, we now know for sure that the Japanese gaming giant’s next video game console will officially not feature any kind of internet browser.
“Since all of our efforts have gone toward making Switch an amazing dedicated video game platform, it will not support it, at least at launch,” said Nintendo president and CEO Tatsumi Kimishima in an interview with Time.
In the past Nintendo has stated that the Switch won’t feature streaming video apps like Netflix at release, but this is the first confirmation that the system won’t feature a web browser. In contrast, the Wii U, Nintendo’s last ill-fated console, featured a built-in browser that allowed users to browse the internet while still playing a game.
Later on in the interview, Kimishima also says that Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo’s latest mobile title, has earned over $5 million USD in revenue since its launch last week.
While Nintendo has placed an emphasis on the Switch’s gaming functionality since its reveal, given the fact that the device is a standard tablet, it seems strange that the company is shying away from moving it more in-line with the functionality standard tablets are capable of. The Switch has the potential to be an affordable, capable all-in-one gaming device that’s able to play core Nintendo games, browse the internet and utilize streaming apps, though at least at launch, that’s not what the upcoming system is set to be.
The Nintendo Switch is set to launch on March 3rd for $399.
