Netflix is advertising its 2017 lineup in a series of panels livestreaming from New York on YouTube, promising more than 1,000 hours of new content.
In the first talk of the day, Bill Nye and Todd Yellin discussed Bill Nye’s new science-themed talk show, Bill Nye Saves the World, and spoke on the topic: “There’s never enough TV.” A clip of the show, which launches on April 21st, was also screened at the event. The clip showed several celebrity guests and correspondents including Zach Braff, Karlie Kloss and Joel McHale.
The subscriber-based platform has over 93.8 million members globally across over 190 countries. The company says its members stream over 125 million hours of content per day.
Check out the livestream below.
Source: YouTube
Comments
Pingback: Netflix teases Bill Nye Saves the World, announces over 1,000 hours of new content in 2017 | Daily Update()