Google Music and YouTube once again rumoured to be combining services

The rumour of a marriage between Google Music and YouTube has surfaced once again.
This time however, the information has been reportedly confirmed by sources close to the matter. The Verge reports that while the merger between the two platforms into a single unit won’t happen for the foreseeable future, the business development teams behind the two platforms have already merged.
The Verge reports that the move is likely to produce a singular music app from Google. Combining business development teams makes it easier for the parties to negotiate deals between labels and artists, and YouTube Red already gives users access to both services.
A statement was provided the Verge by a Google spokesperson;
“Music is very important to Google and we’re evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we’ll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made.”
Source: The Verge
