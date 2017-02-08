Google launches cloud search service for enterprise customers using G Suite products

Google recently launched Google Cloud Search for its business customers using the company’s suite of enterprise apps.
The new launch will allow users to search across G Suite products, including Drive, Gmail, Sites, Calendar, Docs and Contacts. The service was previously known as Springboard and was only available in a limited preview.
The service has been rebranded as Cloud search and is designed for larger companies where different members of the corporation are able to access different files. TechCrunch reports that the service respects file sharing permissions so users are only able to access the content that’s been made available to them.
Furthermore however, Cloud Search also functions as a directory service, Colleagues can also use the service to find each other’s contact information, while viewing the events and projects they’re both a part of.
This is just one example of how Google has incorporated machine learning into its products in the past few months. The ‘Quick Access’ feature in Drive is another example of this initiative.
The system uses a card-sorting interface that Google claims utilizes machine intelligence to help users be more productive by predicting the information they’re currently need to access.
Cloud Search will be rolling out globally for customers using G Suite Business and Enterprise products.
Source: Google
