Nougat’s share of Android increases to 1 percent in latest distribution numbers

Google has released Android distribution numbers for February, and while this month’s numbers don’t see the death of an operating system, they show a significant milestone for Google’s mobile OS.
Marshmallow usage, meanwhile, continues to grow. After increasing its share of the platform by 1.1 percentage points, 6.0 is now 30.7 percent of Android devices. It’s now the third most used version of Android after Lollipop. Between 5.0 and 5.1, Lollipop is on 32.9 of Android devices.
Moreover, older versions of the OS like ICS and KitKat continue their decline. Respectively, they shed share by 0.1 and 0.7 percentage points. That said, KitKat remains the second most used version of Android.
Google built out February’s data set based on Android devices that accessed the Google Play Store in the seven-day period ending February 8th.
