Elon Musk says Tesla Model 3 won’t get 100kWh battery

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the Tesla Model 3 won’t stock the Model S and Model X’s 100kWh battery due to the size constraints caused by the car’s wheel base.
Musk also said that the company has no plans to take the Model X, Model S or Model 3 above 100kWh, but noted that a future electric semi-trailer truck would have to go above 100kWh and a future pick-up truck might stock a larger battery as well.
@Veidit No plans to take X, S (or 3) above 100 kWh. Semi necessarily and pickup truck maybe will go above.
The Tesla Model 3 was announced in March 2016 promising a range of at least 345km (215 miles) in range per charge. In comparison, the Tesla Model S 100D has an estimated range of 539km (335 miles) and the Model X 100D has a range of approximately 474km (295 miles).
The company has stated that the $35,000 USD car will go into mass production in 2017 with a shipping date late this year. Any new preorders, however, can expect to see shipment mid-2018.
