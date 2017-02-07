The ZTE Axon 7 is now Google Daydream VR compatible

With its update to Nougat rolling out in Canada, the ZTE Axon 7 is also gaining support for Google’s Daydream View VR headset — becoming only the fourth device to ever receive the certification.
The device has all the necessary specs to become a Daydream device, including having a 5-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display — the minimum is 4.7-inches and Full HD 1080p — and a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor (the minimum is two physical cores).
The Axon 7 joins a small group of compatible devices comprising the Pixel, Pixel XL and Moto Z. Next up on the list for certification are the Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Asus ZenFone AR, according to Google.
Google’s VR headset, the View, is produced in a comfortable fabric and comes with a motion-based controller and costs $99 CAD on the Google Store. Experiences available for the platform currently include Netflix, a Fantastic Beasts-themed adventure and an interactive star chart.
Source: Google
