W|W: The Wearable Weekly – Oculus lawsuit awards $500 million to ZeniMax

Welcome to The Wearable Weekly, your trusted guide to all things wearable tech. If you only have time to read one thing about wearables this week, this is it.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Wearable Weekly using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!

Statistics & Forecasts

Apple Watch sets all-time revenue record in Q1 2017, says Cook (MacRumors)

Estimate pegs holiday Apple Watch sales at 5.2 million, giving Apple a 63 percent market share (Apple Insider)

Device announcements

Android Wear 2.0 and LG’s newest smartwatches launch moved to February 8 (9to5 Google)

ZTE’s first Android Wear smartwatch gets certified, set to get 3G support (Wareable)

Major milestones

IMAX soft launches its first VR experience centre in LA (Los Angeles Magazine)

MIT demos smartwatch app that detects emotions (Engadget)

Paralyzed patients communicate via BCI (Reuters)

Fitbit is cutting 100 jobs (Inc)

ZeniMax wins Oculus lawsuit, awarded half a billion dollars (MobileSyrup)

LG Watch Sport to be first Android Wear watch with Android Pay (9to5 Google)

Rumours

Jawbone to drop wearables for clinical services (TechCrunch)

VR support could be coming to the Nintendo Switch (Road to VR)

Snap’s Spectacles may be ramping up for wider distribution (Wareable)

Apple files patent for “wearable information system” (UploadVR)

Apple invents a portable wearable battery (Patently Apple)

Apple invention shines a light on moisture sensors in Apple Watch (Patently Apple)

Subscribe to The Wearable Weekly

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Wearable Weekly using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!

Image credit: VR Focus