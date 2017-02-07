Earlier this year, Huawei announced the P8 Lite.
The phone, available now at a variety of European carriers, didn’t get a lot of attention here in North America because Huawei said it only planned to release the device in Europe.
However, it now appears the P8 Lite may come to North American after all. According to serial leaker Evan Blass, Huawei will release the new smartphone in “some” markets as the Nova Lite.
So, Huawei’s P8 lite (2017) — sequel to a 2015 model & debuted b/w 2016’s P9 & 2017’s P10 — will retail in some markets as the Nova lite. pic.twitter.com/HuEDSQgDHB
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 7, 2017
Given that several Canadian carriers carry the Nova Plus, Canada appears a decent a landing spot for the new device.
The mid-range phone features a 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,200 pixel display, Kirin 655 processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and 12-megapixel back-facing camera. It’s also one of the first Huawei smartphones to ship with Android Nougat.
European consumers can get the P8 Lite for about €240 (approximately $337 CAD).
Would you like to see Nova Lite come to Canada? Let us know in the comment section.
Source: Twitter
