Leak reveals ZTE’s first Android Wear smartwatch, the ZTE Quartz

While manufacturers like HTC and Motorola are shying away from the Android Wear wearable market, ZTE is entering the market with a smartwatch called the ZTE Quartz, according to marketing material sourced by eminent mobile tipster Evan Blass.
Along with what appears to be a rendered image of the device, VentureBeat notes the watch was recently Bluetooth certified under the model number ZW10. That certification revealed that the watch offers UMTS 3G cellular connectivity to supplement its Wi-Fi radio, indicating that the device may feature calling functionality. According to Blass, the smartwatch can pair with Android Versions 4.3 and up or iOS 8.2 for iPhones.
Other than that, Blass has little to reveal, but confirms that Android Wear fans can expect to see the second-generation software update on February 8th, 2016.
