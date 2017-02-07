Best Buy is releasing more Nintendo Switch pre-orders today

According to an email from Best Buy Canada, the retailer is releasing more Nintendo Switch pre-orders on Tuesday, February 7th (today), at 3pm EST and Noon PST.
An email notifying Best Buy Reward Zone members sent out earlier this week revealed that additional pre-orders will go live at this time and date. Those that signed up to be notified when more Switch pre-orders become available, also reportedly received an email.
Nintendo Switch pre-orders were initially released on January 13th at a variety of Canadian retailers, including Best Buy, EB Games and Amazon Canada, though they sold out in just a few minutes.
Nintendo’s upcoming home console-handheld hybrid system is set to be released on March 3rd for $399. I went hands-on with the Nintendo Switch at a recent event in Toronto and while I was impressed with the console’s overall concept, it’s build quality and initial launch lineup is disappointing.
