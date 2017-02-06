Rock Band VR is coming to the Oculus Rift on March 23rd

Rock Band VR, one of the Oculus Rift’s most significant upcoming releases of 2017, is set to officially launch on March 23rd.
Harmonix, the developer behind the series, announced the release date this morning and revealed its pre-order bonuses as well. The game, along with its controller, is set to be sold for $69 USD (about $90 CAD). The guitar is compatible with the Oculus Rift, as well as Rock Band 4 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, though the press release mentions that this depends on the “selected bundle.”
Unlike other entries in the Rock Band series, Rock Band VR focuses on improvisation rather than precise note-matching. The game was originally revealed back in 2015 and features a 60-trade song list and a “classic mode” that brings back the old school title’s note highway gameplay.
In addition to the Oculus Rift, the headset’s Oculus Touch motion controllers are also required to play the game. A small dedicated motion tracking peripheral, which is included with all Touch controllers and allows the controller to be attached to the plastic guitar, is also necessary to play the game.
