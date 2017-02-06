Press invite teases near bezel-less LG G6 ahead of February 26th reveal

LG has sent out press invitations to its February 26th LG G6 unveiling event ahead of Mobile World Congress.
The invitation focuses on display size, reading: “Big Screen […] That Fits.” The manufacturer has already confirmed that its forthcoming flagship will feature a 5.7-inch ‘QHD+’ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The teaser picture shows the device fitting easily within the palm, indicating that the bezels will be exceedingly slim while the actual size of the device should remain manageable.
A Forbes report indicates that the device will not feature Qualcomm’s new 835 chipset and will instead ship with a Snapdragon 821 SoC, and the handset is also expected to feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual rear camera setup.
A recent leak from eminent mobile tipster Evan Blass suggests the G6 will go on sale March 9th in South Korea and April 7th in the U.S. If LG’s past launches are any indication, it may simultaneously launch in Canada.
Source: Android Authority
