Snapchat to air six exclusive Planet Earth II episodes

Planet Earth II, the BBC’s breathtaking nature documentary, is coming to Snapchat, the two companies announced today.
Snap will air a special six-episode run of the documentary on February 17th, one day before the full series makes its North American debut on BBC America.
Like their TV counterparts, the Snapchat exclusive episodes will take viewers on a tour of the Earth’s islands, mountains, jungles, deserts, grasslands and cities, showing the variety of flora and fauna that call each ecosystem home. According to the BBC, each episode will feature new, previously unreleased footage. The broadcaster has also formatted the series for vertical mobile viewing.
One other thing to note is that series won’t feature the soothing narration of Sir David Attenborough. Instead, actress Sophie Okonedo is on hosting duties. The episodes also won’t be available in 4K, though Snap does promise 3D audio.
Each episode will be approximately four to six minutes long. Snap will air a new episode each week. Canadian Snapchat users will be able to find the episodes in the app’s Discover section.
Users can subscribe to the series ahead of its release two weeks from now by using the app’s QR-like Snap codes. Doing so will allow users to watch the six episodes after Snapchat removes them from the Discover section.
Source: The Verge
Comments