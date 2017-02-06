Motorola website counts down to possible Moto G5 reveal

A timer on Motorola’s German website may be counting down to the Moto G5’s reveal later this month.
Lenovo, which owns Motorola, previously sent out invites for an event set for February 26th, where the Moto G5 and G5 Plus are expected to be revealed.
These announcements would lead into Mobile World Conference in Spain, which runs from February 27th to March 2nd.
Based on leaks, the Moto G5 will feature a 5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 pixel display and will be running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM and include 32 GB of internal storage, with micro SD support.
Its camera capabilities will reportedly feature a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing snapper for video chat and selfies. Battery wise, the phone will feature a 3,080 mAh battery.
As for the G5 Plus, a prototype was reportedly leaked by a European sales listing at the start of the year, according to the source, the phone will sport a larger 5.5-inch Full HD (480dpi) display, fingerprint sensor and Android 7.0 Nougat. Reportedly, it will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3,080 mAh battery.
The G5 and G5 Plus cameras are expected to have the same specs.
Source: Motorola
Via: 9to5 Google
