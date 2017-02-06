LG G6 will arrive in North America on April 7, says new report

The LG G6 will arrive on North American shores on April 7th, according to a new report from serial leaker Evan Blass.
Citing pre-release marketing materials Blass was able to obtain, VentureBeat says, corroborating an earlier report, that LG will first release the G6 in its home of South Korea on March 9th. The smartphone will then make its way to the U.S. approximately one month later on April 7th, says Blass.
He does not mention a Canadian release date. However, if LG’s past releases are any indication, then the company will release the G6 in the U.S. and Canada on the same day.
If Blass’ information is accurate, then LG will have will have approximately two weeks to get a sales head start on Samsung before the Galaxy S8 reportedly starts filtering out to retailers.
Given what we know about the G6, it’s likely the smartphone will face an uphill battle against the S8 thanks to its less impressive spec sheet. The G6 will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 821 processor, not Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 system-on-a-chip; Samsung has reportedly bought up Qualcomm’s entire initial production run of the 835. Based on leaked screenshots, the G6 also won’t feature a curved display, which is a feature that has helped set apart Samsung’s flagship lineup from competitors like the iPhone.
LG will officially announce the G6 on February 26th.
Source: VentureBeat
