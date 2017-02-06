The price is right with Lenovo’s thin new Yoga A12 2-in-1

Lenovo today announced a new addition to its Yoga family of ultraportable two-in-ones.
The Yoga A12 is a 12.2-inch designed for the price conscious Android user. It drops the pen input and Windows 10 install option of the Yoga Book in favour of a thinner and more affordable package.
At its thinnest point, the A12 is just 5.3mm thick. It also weighs less than one kilogram. Lenovo was able to achieve this feat by once again not including a traditional dome keyboard. Like the Yoga Book, the A12 features a touch-sensitive ‘Halo’ keyboard and unique hinge mechanism that allows the laptop to double as a slate device.
The base model Yoga A12 includes an Intel Atom x5 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and an unspecified version of Android that Lenovo has modified to take advantage of the device’s form factor. Lenovo says the two-in-one can go 13 hours on a single battery charge.
Lenovo will start selling the Yoga A12 in the U.S. later this week for $299 USD.
We’ve sent an email to the company to ask if it intends to bring the two-in-one in Canada. We’ll update this article when we hear back.
Source: Lenovo
Via: Engadget
