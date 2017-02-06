News
PREVIOUS

New Humble Mobile Bundle offers eight role-playing games for $6 USD

By Rose Behar

Feb 6, 2017

8:48 PM EST

1 comments

evoland mobile screen - humble mobile bundle rpgs

A new Humble Mobile Bundle has arrived, bringing with it up to eight RPGs including Evoland, Wayward Souls and Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut.

For $1 USD (about $1.30 CAD), buyers receive Symphony of Eternity, Doom & Destiny and Evoland, which, at regular price, come to a combined value of $14.47 CAD. Paying more than the current average of $5.77 unlocks Wayward Souls, Shadowrun Returns and Adventure Bar Story, with more to be unlocked later on in the bundle’s availability. Outside the bundle those games would cost $29.75 CAD.

A $6 USD purchase (about $8 CAD) will also unlock Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and Shadownrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut.

As per usual with Humble Bundles, users can choose how their payment breaks down between the developer, Humble Bundle itself and charity — currently Electronic Frontier Foundation and Child’s Play Charity.

In total, the above eight titles cost $46.34 CAD on Google Play, making for a nearly $40 bundle savings.

Those interested have until February 19th to make the purchase.

Image credit: Evoland

Source: Humble Bundle 