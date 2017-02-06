A new Humble Mobile Bundle has arrived, bringing with it up to eight RPGs including Evoland, Wayward Souls and Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut.
For $1 USD (about $1.30 CAD), buyers receive Symphony of Eternity, Doom & Destiny and Evoland, which, at regular price, come to a combined value of $14.47 CAD. Paying more than the current average of $5.77 unlocks Wayward Souls, Shadowrun Returns and Adventure Bar Story, with more to be unlocked later on in the bundle’s availability. Outside the bundle those games would cost $29.75 CAD.
A $6 USD purchase (about $8 CAD) will also unlock Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic and Shadownrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut.
As per usual with Humble Bundles, users can choose how their payment breaks down between the developer, Humble Bundle itself and charity — currently Electronic Frontier Foundation and Child’s Play Charity.
In total, the above eight titles cost $46.34 CAD on Google Play, making for a nearly $40 bundle savings.
Those interested have until February 19th to make the purchase.
Image credit: Evoland
Source: Humble Bundle
Comments
Pingback: New Humble Mobile Bundle offers eight role-playing games for $6 USD | Daily Update()