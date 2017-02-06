Fido is seemingly blocking texts that contain the word ‘Uber’

A Reddit user has revealed what appears to be a bizarre texting restriction for Fido users that blocks texts that include the word “Uber.” The user has since been backed up by many other Fido users who experienced the same thing when attempting to text the word. Additionally, users of Chatr, another Rogers sub-brand, have also encountered the issue.
Users can seemingly receive messages with the word, but not send it. When sent, they appear as sent but are never ultimately delivered. Here at MobileSyrup we tried out the issue to verify whether it was occurring by having a phone on Fido text message a phone on Rogers. The message did not come through, though the Fido phone did receive texts about Uber. Below are the results.
However, a later message sent to a Virgin device did go through. The original poster also edited their post to note that the issue temporarily went away and returned.
Many commenters on the post, which has received over 400 upvotes, have suggested reporting the issue to the CRTC, citing an excerpt of the Telecommunications Act that reads: “Except where the Commission approves otherwise, a Canadian carrier shall not control the content or influence the meaning or purpose of telecommunications carried by it for the public.”
A Telus customer also posted a comment stating they had experienced the same issue.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Rogers for comment.
Shout out to Greg for tipping us off about the post!
Source: Reddit
