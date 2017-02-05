Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days:
- BlackBerry Mercury to include the same camera sensor as the Pixel [Read here]
- Nintendo is bringing its Zelda escape room experience to Canada [Read here]
- BlackBerry CEO John Chen criticizes Trump’s immigration stance [Read here]
- Study finds the majority of Android VPNs do not protect user security and privacy [Read here]
- Almost 80 million iPhones sold last quarter [Read here]
- More Canadians use phablets than medium-sized phones, according to report [Read here]
- Scotiabank to cut five percent of branches over two years in move to digital [Read here]
- Bell Q4 2016 Earnings: Subscriber base now at 8,468,872, $1.88b in revenue [Read here]
- Telus registers Digital City trademark to expand IoT focus [Read here]
- Rogers, Bell, Telus are among Canada’s most valuable brands [Read here]
- How to block unwanted calls on iOS, Android and Windows phone [Read here]
- 5 percent of Super Mario Run players have paid to unlock the full game [Read here]
- Kickstarter opening Canadian office following recent acquisition of Huzza [Read here]
- Telus pushes back CDMA network shutdown to May 31st [Read here]
- The Switch should be competing with the iPad, not the Xbox One or PS4 [Read here]
- Leaked Samsung Galaxy S8 rendering confirms rear-mounted fingerprint sensor [Read here]
- City of Burlington, Ontario wants residents to test their internet speeds [Read here]
- Nintendo’s Super Mario Run gets ‘easy’ mode in new update [Read here]
- Nintendo delays Animal Crossing’s mobile debut to next fiscal year [Read here]
- Gaming giant Razer has acquired Robin-maker Nextbit [Read here]
- Super Bowl ad policy to blame for layoffs, says Bell Media [Read here]
- StubHub expands Canadian base with French-language services and new website [Read here]
- GM and Honda to mass-produce hydrogen fuel cells together [Read here]
- Fitbit to lay off six percent of workforce after disappointing fourth quarter [Read here]
- Car2go rolling out new Mercedes-Benz fleets in Vancouver and Toronto [Read here]
