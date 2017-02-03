Welcome to SyrupDrop!
Android Wear 2.0 is coming to smartwatches on February 9th, along with two LG smartwatches.
Rogers became the first Canadian carrier to introduce RCS Messaging on its platform, with Bell and Telus likely to follow suit. Users need only to download Google Messenger to access the service.
Lastly, Freedom Mobile and
public Mobile were experiencing roaming outages for customers in the United States over the past week, which have since been resolved.
The company blamed LTE testing for the disturbance.
