SAP begins making enterprise bots for chat app Slack

SAP recently announced that it’s created chatbots for users of its Concur expense tracker and SuccessFactors HR software, initially to be used exclusively with Slack’s new Enterprise Grid.
Currently, SAP works with 335 thousand developers and 2.5 million customers. SuccessFactors and Concur bots will not be available to the public just yet. They’re currently in beta and will be released later this year.
Slack launched the Enterprise Grid earlier this week as a foray into the world of corporate giants. The service launched with several large conglomerates already on it, such as IBM and PayPal.
The goal of the Enterprise Grid is to support companies between 5,000 and 500,000 employees in size. Workspaces can now be categorized by department, team, location, project, etc. Collaboration can also take place across workspaces for projects that span several departments.
Source: Venture Beat
