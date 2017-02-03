SyrupCast Ep. 106: The Super Bowl of Android Wear is coming

On this week’s episode of the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Vomiero, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke take a look at the the CRTC’s decision to feature American commercials in the Canadian broadcast of the Super Bowl.
The team also talks about the ZenWatch 3 and the future of Google’s smartwatch operating system, Android Wear 2.0.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and jump in the comments to tell us yours.
Hosts: Igor Bonifacic, Jessica Vomiero, Rose Behar and Patrick O’Rourke
Total runtime: 36:29
CRTC throws a flag on the play: 1:38
Android Wear 2.0: 16:00
Shoutouts: 31:25
