After a new PlayStation 4 software update users will soon finally be able to store game content onto an external HDD.
In a blog post, Sony revealed that in the upcoming 4.50 system software update, users will be able to plug a USB 3.0 HDD into the PS4 for extra storage space.
The console previously only let users swap out the pre-existing internal HDD for a new one. The system’s main competitor, the Xbox One, already supports HDD storage.
Other features confirmed for the update, which is codenamed “Sasuke,” include custom wallpapers, simplified notification lists and the option to post to PlayStation activity feeds, similar to Facebook’s status updates.
PlayStation VR users will also be able to watch 3D movies in stereoscopic 3D directly on the headset. On Wednesday, Sony had also announced that more VR bundles will be released later this month.
The company says that there are other additions coming in 4.50 that it will detail alongside launch timing in the coming weeks.
Source: PlayStation
