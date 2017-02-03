Here’s out best look at the LG G6 yet

While we’ve seen the LG G6 leak multiple times over the past few weeks, few and far between have been the shots that show the entire phone (unless one counts this amusing picture).
However, a new set of images, coming courtesy of YouTube user underKG, show exactly what LG fans can expect from the company’s latest smartphone.
Specifically, the images show LG will sell a brushed aluminum colour variant of device. Taken together with the leaked image that came out earlier this week, it appears the G6 will be available in at least two different colours.
LG will officially unveil the G6 on February 26th in Barcelona, Spain.
The phone is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 821 processor. LG has also already confirmed the phone will feature an usual 1440 x 2560 pixel ‘QHD+’ display.
Via: Phandroid
Comments