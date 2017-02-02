Following YouTube’s latest iOS update, 12.03, iPhone owners can now use their Apple-made mobile device as a remote control.
The update allows users to control a variety of Chromecast devices, as well as smart TVs and game consoles running the YouTube app, from their iOS’s lock screen.
While it’s a relatively small change, this will save heavy users of Google video platform the hassle of unlocking their device each time they want to alter playback on their Chromecast.
The update also adds playback controls to the Apple Watch.
Download the update from the iOS App Store.
Source: iTunes App Store Via: Engadget
