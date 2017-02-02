Ontario investing $75 million over five years in big data initiatives

Ontario announced that it’s launching a new strategy to support researchers in big data by helping them turn discoveries into innovations that entrepreneurs can turn into products.
The Advanced Research Computing and Big Data Strategy, which is made up of an investment of $75 million CAD over five years, will provide researchers with technology to analyze data more thoroughly. As big data is too complex to be processed by standard computers, the province is hoping to invest in advanced research computing.
In the long-term, Ontario wants to make it easier to interpret big data that will lead to efficient innovations such as determining a person’s risk for developing certain diseases, improving healthcare outcomes for premature babies, and boosting farm operations.
Specifically, the strategy, which will be coordinated by non-profit Compute Ontario, will focus on upgrading infrastructure at Ontario’s advanced research computing sites; developing new talent in advanced research computing and big data; building on Ontario’s work to investigate causes and treatments for medical conditions; and sparking new business growth.
“Ontario’s Advanced Research Computing and Big Data Strategy will make our province a national leader in one of the most important technology sectors of the 21st century,” said Reza Moridi, the minister of research, innovation, and science. “These investments will ensure Ontario has the people, infrastructure, and systems in place to turn research questions into innovations that Ontario entrepreneurs and businesses can take to global markets.”
The new strategy aligns with Ontario’s five-year, $400 million Business Growth Initiative, which aims to promote an innovation-based economy and help companies scale up.
This story was originally published by Betakit.
