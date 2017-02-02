Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement becomes the most-liked Instagram post of all time

Move over Selena Gomez, Beyoncé is in town.
If you have yet to hear about it, queen B, AKA Beyoncé is pregnant. In an Instagram post yesterday the pop artist announced that she is carrying twins.
Beyoncé, who has accumulated just over 92.8 million followers on Instagram, announced the pregnancy via a series of photos posted to the social network. In itself, this isn’t anything special, but just wait, the queen isn’t done; her Instagram post practically broke the network. The single photo is now the most liked Instagram post of all time.
The pregnancy announcement has received over 8.5 million likes and a whopping 404,000 comments, on a social network that has 600 million monthly active users.
The only question that remains unanswered is who will dethrone Beyoncé from her new position at the top of Instagram castle.
