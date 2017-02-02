Android 7.1.2 brings the Pixel’s ‘swipe for notifications ‘ gesture to the Nexus 5X

Earlier today, Google began rolling out Android 7.1.2 to developers and beta testers enrolled in its Android Beta Program. While Google is billing the over-the-air update as a “maintenance release” designed to improve the performance and stability of Android Nougat, it includes a pleasant surprise for Nexus 5X owners.
According to 9to5Google, 7.1.2 allows Nexus 5X owners to enable a gesture called “swipe for notifications.”
When enabled, the gesture allows Nexus 5X owners to check their notifications by swiping down on the smartphone’s fingerprint sensor. Previously, this gesture was exclusive to the Pixel and Pixel XL. To enable the gesture, visit the “Moves” menu within the Android Settings app.
Google has yet to push 7.1.2 to the Nexus 6P, so it’s unclear if the functionality has made its way to the Nexus 6P as well. The good news is that the 5X and 6P use the same fingerprint sensor.
